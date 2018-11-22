Border tips for Black Friday

1. Road trip? Be at the right place, at the right time
We recommend the Coutts port of entry for Alberta-bound travellers because it is open 24-7 and has the greatest processing capacity during peak travel times. Travellers can also monitor border wait times for Coutts prior to arrival by downloading the CanBorder app. Border-savvy travellers choose to cross in the morning, as weekend lineups tend to build during the afternoon and evening.
2. Know your limits
There are no personal exemptions for same-day travellers, and your purchases will be subject to applicable duty and taxes. (You can estimate what you owe through our website.) Travellers who have been out-of-country for at least 24 hours are entitled to a CAN$200 exemption, and this increases to CAN$800 once you have been away for 48 hours. Make sure to have the total of your purchases added up, and all your receipts readily available.
3. Surtaxes
Certain goods originating from the U.S. are subject to a surtax that apply to commercial shipments as well as goods being imported by travellers above their personal exemptions. The list of goods is available on the Department of Finance website.
4. Be a smart online shopper
All international shipments coming into Canada are examined by the CBSA, so order online gifts early to provide enough time for your gifts to be processed. Also be prepared to pay dutyon items worth more than CAN$20. Travellers picking up parcels from the U.S. need to make sure they know the contents and value of each one. Open parcels before arriving at the border and bring an extra copy of the purchase invoice along, as some shippers may not include one in the package. Finally, make sure the goods you want to import are in fact allowed in Canada.
5. Save the surprise
When travelling with gifts, wrap them after you re-enter Canada. Otherwise, our officers may need to unwrap them when verifying your declaration at the border.
6. Cannabis. Don’t bring it in. Don’t take it out.
Despite the fact that cannabis (marijuana) is legal and regulated in Canada, it will remain illegal to take cannabis across Canada’s international borders, whether you are entering or leaving Canada. For more information, consult cannabis (marijuana) legalization.
7. Travelling with children
Border services officers watch for missing children, and may ask detailed questions about any minors travelling with you. For more information on requirements when travelling with children, please consult the travel tips section on the CBSA website or visit travel.gc.ca.
8. Download the eDeclaration App
When arriving at Edmonton International Airport, save time by downloading the eDeclaration app and using a Primary Inspection Kiosk. It’s quick, simple, secure and reduces processing time by up to 50%.
9. Be ready
Just like any other time of the year, and whether you’re driving or flying, have your passport ready, make a full and accurate declaration, and when in doubt, ask the CBSA officer for help. You can also contact our Border Information Service in advance of your crossing if you have any questions.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.