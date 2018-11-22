Charges laid in connection with June Hwy 3 death of Piikani man

Douglas Bagnall has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mg% causing death. Mr. Bagnall was arrested on November 18, 2018, held in custody for a bail hearing. He has now been granted release based on conditions. His next court date is November 27, 2018 at the Lethbridge Provincial Court.
As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be provided.
The driver of the white Impala was pronounced deceased enroute to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge. A 12 year old female passenger of the Impala sustained minor back injuries and was clearly traumatized. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the white Corolla, and only occupant, was not seriously injured but also taken to the Chinook Regional Hospital as a precaution.
