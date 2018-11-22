Recent

Charges laid in connection with June Hwy 3 death of Piikani man


RCMP Alberta - Charges have been laid against a 62 year old Lethbridge man who was operating a vehicle involved in a collision on Highway 3 near Coalhurst on June 25, 2018. This collision resulted in the death of a 42 year old man from the Piikani Nation.

Douglas Bagnall has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 80 mg% causing death. Mr. Bagnall was arrested on November 18, 2018, held in custody for a bail hearing. He has now been granted release based on conditions. His next court date is November 27, 2018 at the Lethbridge Provincial Court.

As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be provided.

On June 25, 2018 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Coaldale RCMP along with Coalhurst Fire Department and Lethbridge EMS responded to a motor vehicle collision involving two cars on Highway 3 approximately 2 km west of the Highway 509 intersection. Initial investigation indicates that a white Toyota Corolla was being driven by a 61 year old man eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 3. At one point the white Corolla struck into a westbound white Chevrolet Impala. There were two occupants of the white Impala.

The driver of the white Impala was pronounced deceased enroute to the Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge. A 12 year old female passenger of the Impala sustained minor back injuries and was clearly traumatized. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the white Corolla, and only occupant, was not seriously injured but also taken to the Chinook Regional Hospital as a precaution.

