Devon RCMP investigate tampered Halloween candy incident

The pins were described as straight pins with a curved top.
The RCMP have seized the candy and are investigating this incident. No other incidents were reported to the Devon RCMP and parents are requested to check all their children’s treats. It has not been determined which home or neighbourhood the candies came from.
“It’s lucky that the child in this incident had the awareness to check the candies prior to them being consumed”, says Sergeant Jolene Nason, Devon RCMP Detachment Commander. “This is a very alarming occurrence but we want to assure our Devon citizens that this is the anomaly in our community and we are working to solve this. The safety of our community is an RCMP priority.”
If you know anything about this incident, or have information to report, please call the Devon RCMP Detachment at 780-987-3414. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online atwww.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."
