Fort Macleod RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing female

|Kathreen North Peigan
Kathreen North Peigan (23) was last seen on October 22, 2018 at Old 2 Highway on Blood Tribe Reserve. Kathreen has no fixed address as is known to travel between, Fort Macleod, Pincher Creek and Lethbridge. Police would like to speak with Kathreen as there is concern for her safety.
Kathreen is described as:
· Indigenous female
· 165 lbs
· 5’ 5”
· Black hair
· Brown eyes
If you have been in contact with Kathreen North Peigan or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200.
