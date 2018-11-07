In Memoriam: Daniel Sorochan

Besides his devoted wife, Lisa, and her daughters, Jenn & Randi Burton, he is survived by his siblings, Glenn (Heather MacDonald-Sorochan), Don (Dilene), Dale, Myra, Jannette & James, all of Lethbridge and area. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Margot (Steve Smith) and brother-in-law, Michael (Cheryl), both of Toronto, as well as numerous nieces and nephews in Vancouver, Cortes Island, Okotoks and Lethbridge.
Dan was born in Medicine Hat, raised in Transcona, Winnipeg, MB and lived most of his life in Lethbridge. After graduating with distinction from the University of Manitoba (Engineering), he chose to spend his entire career working in the family business: Sorochan Enterprises.
A workplace accident ended his construction career in 2011. In retirement, Dan was busy with his interests in anything tech, photography and rock & roll. He never missed a Bombers game on TV and he relished the times he could attend their games in Calgary. In 2016, Dan and Lisa bought “The Ranch” on Daigle Lake at the very end of the Alberta Ranch Road. It was a very special place for Dan that has all the best that southern Alberta has to offer; the foothills and mountains, the peace and quiet, and the caring neighbours. It was a place where Dan loved to be surrounded by family and friends while sharing a glass of California Zinfandel (not Primitivo).
A Celebration of Dan’s Life was held at SOUTHMINSTER UNITED CHURCH, 1011 – 4 Avenue South, Lethbridge, AB on Monday, November 5, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor John Moerman officiating.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists of the Emergency and ICU at the Chinook Regional Hospital for their excellent care of Dan and his family. They would also like to acknowledge all of those who acted as caregivers and supported Dan at home over the past five years. This includes Tracy N., Tina V., Kathryn O., Doreen R., Sheila P., and last but not least, Gilberto V., who always went above and beyond. Thank you all.
To honour the memory of Dan, please consider making a donation to the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation – Intensive Care Equipment Fund (c/o Chinook Regional Hospital), 960 – 19 Street South, Lethbridge, AB T1J 1W5. Dan also supported others through Kiva (www.kiva.org).
