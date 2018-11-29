Recent

Noel Burles and Shelley Goldbeck revive old-fashioned Christmas concerts


Two Southern Alberta musicians have teamed up to revive old-fashioned Christmas concerts.  Noel Burles and Shelley Goldbeck present “A Cowboy Christmas”, a story supported by music in seven Southern Alberta communities from November 29 to December 15.  Goldbeck conceived Cowboy Christmas Concerts in reaction to the decline of the use of the term “Christmas”. 

“My granddaughters don’t know any Christmas carols because they haven’t rehearsed them for their school concerts over the years. They’ve had “winter concerts”, which are great but they’ve missed learning Christmas carols.

“I love to sing Christmas carols. And so do many people I know! So I teamed up with (appropriately named) Noel to give people an opportunity to sing their favourite carols.”

Old-fashioned Cowboy Christmas Concerts include 19 Christmas sing-along songs, woven throughout the story. At intermission, performers visit with the audience over home-made cookies, coffee and hot chocolate.

Burles is a multi-instrumentalist/singer/songwriter/historian, with a CD, Trails Traveled, nominated for three Western Music Association Awards. He and Goldbeck are members of the Alberta Cowboy Poetry Association, dedicated to preserving the history of the west through poetry, story and music.

Concert Dates and Locations: 

Carstairs Community Hall ​​Nov 29

Cowley Community Hall ​​Nov 30

Water Valley Community Hall ​Dec 1

Nanton Community Centre ​​Dec 8

Munson Community Hall ​​Dec 13

Seven Persons Community Hall ​Dec 14

Bearberry Community Hall ​​Dec 15

All shows 7-9 PM ​



For more information or tickets: www.CowboyChristmasConcerts.com

More about Alberta Cowboy Poetry Association: www.AlbertaCowboyPoetry.com

