Noel Burles and Shelley Goldbeck revive old-fashioned Christmas concerts

“My granddaughters don’t know any Christmas carols because they haven’t rehearsed them for their school concerts over the years. They’ve had “winter concerts”, which are great but they’ve missed learning Christmas carols.
“I love to sing Christmas carols. And so do many people I know! So I teamed up with (appropriately named) Noel to give people an opportunity to sing their favourite carols.”
Old-fashioned Cowboy Christmas Concerts include 19 Christmas sing-along songs, woven throughout the story. At intermission, performers visit with the audience over home-made cookies, coffee and hot chocolate.
Burles is a multi-instrumentalist/singer/songwriter/historian, with a CD, Trails Traveled, nominated for three Western Music Association Awards. He and Goldbeck are members of the Alberta Cowboy Poetry Association, dedicated to preserving the history of the west through poetry, story and music.
Concert Dates and Locations:
Carstairs Community Hall Nov 29
Cowley Community Hall Nov 30
Water Valley Community Hall Dec 1
Nanton Community Centre Dec 8
Munson Community Hall Dec 13
Seven Persons Community Hall Dec 14
Bearberry Community Hall Dec 15
All shows 7-9 PM
For more information or tickets: www.CowboyChristmasConcerts.com
More about Alberta Cowboy Poetry Association: www.AlbertaCowboyPoetry.com
