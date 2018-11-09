Notice of Public Comment Period issued for Grassy Mountain Coal Project

Grassy Mountain Coal Project Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency Panel Secretariat - Please note that the Joint Review Panel for the Grassy Mountain Coal Project has issued a public notice to announce the start of a public comment period related to the environmental assessment of the project. Please consult the public notice for further guidance to assist in the preparation of submissions to the Joint Review Panel by January 21, 2019.
For more information on the Grassy Mountain Coal Project, please visit the Canadian Environmental Assessment Registry (the Registry), reference number 80101. Participants are encouraged to check the Registry regularly to view documents related to environmental assessment of the Project by the Joint Review Panel. In accordance with the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012, comments received and other documents submitted or generated to inform the environmental assessment are part of the project file and will be posted on the Registry, unless they are excluded due to confidentiality, security or other reasons.
Message to participants:
The Joint Review Panel (the Panel) for the Grassy Mountain Coal Project (the Project) is providing an information summary sheet to assist participants in navigating the main documents associated with the environmental assessment. The document currently contains links to the Environmental Impact Assessment and addenda provided by Benga Mining Limited (the proponent), including responses to information requests issued by the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency, the federal review team, and the Alberta Energy Regulator.
The purpose of this document is to facilitate the review by participants of information submitted by the proponent, and required by the Panel, that has been made available on the Canadian Environmental Assessment Registry (the Registry) for the Project (reference number 80101).
This document will be updated periodically if and when the Panel issues requests for additional information, and when it has received responses. This document will remain available on the Registry at the following link:https://ceaa-acee.gc.ca/050/documents/p80101/125996E.pdf (CEAR Doc#97).
Participants are encouraged to check the Registry regularly to review documents related to the environmental assessment of the Project by the Panel, and view updates to the information summary sheet.
