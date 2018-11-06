Pincher Creek RCMP seek public assistance in identifying suspect

Police believe several incidents are all connected and committed by the same person(s).
On the evening of the Sunday, November 4th, 2018, Pincher Creek RCMP were dispatched to a male driving a stolen Kubota side by side on Highway 774 heading east, away from Castle Mountain Ski Resort, the male was not located. A short time later it was learned that a residence in the area had been broken into, and items inside had been stolen. Upon search of the area, a Ford F-350 was located, that had been stolen out of Raymond, Alberta. It is believed that this vehicle was driven and then abandoned by the same man driving the Kubota.
The male and Kubota were then observed driving around properties in Beaver Mines, a home owner confronted the male and had a conversation with him. The Kubota was later found abandoned in Beaver Mines, and the male was again not located. On November 5th, 2018 it was learned that the male suspect had stopped at the Beaver Mines general store the previous day driving the stolen F-350. The male at one point entered the store and was captured on security surveillance. The male was identified by the home owner as being the same male he had spoken to on the stolen Kubota.
Pincher Creek RCMP are releasing the general store surveillance images in an attempt to identify the suspect.
If you have any information about this, or any other crime, please call the Pincher Creek RCMP at (403) 627-6010, or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
