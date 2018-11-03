Pincher Creek's Poppy Committee readies for Remembrance

The wreaths and Poppies ordered were received this past week. We are still waiting for our other supplies from Alberta NWT Command.
Volunteers are required daily to sell Poppies in Business locations for the period Saturday October 26th, to Saturday November 10th. Shifts will be a minimum of 2 hours from 10am until 6pm.
Youth groups will be contacted to do a Town Residential Blitz on Saturday November 3rd. We require volunteers to organize a lunch for the youth and their supervisors.
School Remembrance programs will be arranged for the week of November 5th to November 8th. All Veterans will be asked to take part and all members are invited to attend, please come in uniform if you have one.
As this is the 100th Anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on November 11,1917 ending World War 1, Dominion Command President Dave Flanagan has a meaningful project during the Remembrance Period. In honor of Armistice 100 Command is planning “BELLS OF PEACE” which entails the ringing of bells one hundred times at the setting of the sun on November 11, 2018. Pincher Creek Branch #43 Executive has been requested to take the lead in our communities by coordinating of all community and church bells on November 11, this year at the setting of the Sun in our Time Zone.
The initiative will also involve descendants of World War 1 Veterans and engage our youth – with school children identifying graves of World War 1 Veterans and placing a small Canadian Flag on them.
If you are interested in assisting in the Remembrance Program, pleas contact me or leave your name and contact information at the branch.
The 2019 Royal Canadian Legion Pilgrimage of Remembrance to Europe will take place from 6 to 20 July 2019. Branch nominations must be forwarded to Provincial Command no later than November 2, 2018 for review by Dominion Command Poppy and Remembrance Committee. Nomination is open to all current members of Royal Canadian Legion Pincher Creek Branch #43. Successful participants are required to make presentation to Alberta NWT Branches for at least one year after their pilgrimage. Interested members should Contact Dick Burnham 403 627 3045 for information and applications.
