Statement from the developers of the Windy Point Wind Farm Project

We, as developers of the Windy Point Wind Farm, believe in environmental stewardship and are committed to respecting and protecting wildlife habitat and the environment throughout the Project’s development, construction and operation and eventual decommissioning.
Choice of a project’s location is determined by a number of factors and includes consideration of potential wildlife and environmental impacts, among other things. Extensive environmental studies are undertaken early in the development of the wind farm and the information gathered from those studies are used to implement actions that will reduce and mitigate any negative impacts on wildlife and wildlife habitat.
In determining the location of the Project, we also took into consideration the interconnection and transmission requirements. The Windy Point Wind Farm does not require any additional transmission infrastructure in order to connect the Project to the electrical grid, and all turbine ‘tie-in’ cables will be situated underground, thus greatly reducing the environmental and visual impacts of the Project.
At this point, we are evaluating various options regarding the future development of the Project.
We believe that wind power generation has provided safe and renewable energy to Canadians for over a decade and will continue to work constructively with our neighbours, communities and the government to power Alberta’s future together.
