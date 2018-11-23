Stettler RCMP issue warning about Gift Cloud (pyramid) scheme

Once this happens, the group will split into 2 with participants moving 'up a level' and those below are encouraged to recruit additional people to continue the cycle again.
Some common themes involving this scheme are:
· Participants are often told to keep their involvement secret
· The money is called a 'gift'
· Participants are told the 'Gift Cloud' is not illegal because the money involved is considered a gift
· Participants are told their involvement is helping others in need
· Names suggesting the group is for a greater good. Some names within AB have included 'Prosperity', 'Women Empowering Women' and 'Gift Cloud'
· Often target women, but there are indications that men's groups are also in operation
This type of activity is illegal in Canada under the Criminal Code and there have been cases of those involved being charged for a variety of offences.
If you find you've become involved in this type of situation, the Stettler RCMP would like to encourage you to all the police, Crimestoppers or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (1-888-495-8501).
