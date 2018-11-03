Strathmore RCMP investigate tampered Halloween candy incident

Investigators have conducted inquiries in the area where it was believed the candy was received, but none of the homes were handing-out Rice Crispy treats on Halloween. It is currently unknown exactly where the candy was received.
This incident, although similar in nature, does not appear to be related to reports of tampered Halloween candy in Devon and Thorsby Alberta.
If you know anything about this incident, or have any information to report, please call the Strathmore RCMP Detachment at 403-934-3535. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available though the Apple App or Google Play store.
