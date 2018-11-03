Recent

Weather

Saturday, November 3, 2018

Thorsby RCMP receive complaint of tampered Halloween candy


RCMP Alberta - On November 2, Thorsby RCMP received a complaint that a child found a pin in a Halloween chocolate bar.  A school reported that a student found a pin in a small Coffee Crisp bar. The bar was received by the student while trick-or-treating in Thorsby.  The pin is described as a straight pin which looks as if a tip is broken off.

The RCMP have not made any connection between this incident and an earlier reported incident in Devon.

Parents are encouraged to look through Halloween candy to ensure it remains safe for children. Reporting concerns to the RCMP is important in situations like this. If you have any information to provide, or complaints to report, please call the Thorsby RCMP at 789-789-3951.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll