Friday, November 30, 2018
Tragedy as mobile home is damaged in Spruce Villa fire
Chris Davis - At approximately 3:00 pm yesterday, November 29, 2018, Pincher Creek Emergency Services responded to a dwelling fire at the Spruce Villa mobile home park, located on the northeast hill of the town. According to PCES Chief David Cox, the fire was managed (contained) within 15 minutes, and remained contained within the structure. No other structures were damaged.
Chief Cox said the fire did not appear to be suspicious in nature, and that insurance inspectors would likely ultimately determine its cause and financial implications.
Unfortunately, according to Chief Cox, a dog was probably killed in the fire. Cats may have survived it.
In addition to a fire engine from the Pincher Creek station, Chief Cox also enlisted the assistance of the Beaver Mines and Lundbreck stations, in case it turned out to be more difficult to contain than it was.
