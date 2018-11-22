Warrants and arrests in Claresholm

22 year old Tyler Cappis was arrested on a warrant for uninsured motor vehicle under the Traffic Safety Act.
27 year old Kyle Schuiling was arrested on an outstanding warrant for Breach of Recognizance and is charged with 2 additional counts of Failing to Comply with a Probation Order.
A female Young Offender was on warrant for 3 charges of fail to comply with an Undertaking and 2 charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, crystal meth and cannabis.
In an unrelated vehicle stop, the CRT executed another outstanding warrant on 22 year old Chandler TOTH of Claresholm. His warrant consisted of charges of Forcible Confinement, Causing Unnecessary Injury to animals and Fail to Appear in court.
All have been released to appear in court in December except Schuiling, who is currently in custody awaiting a judicial interim release hearing.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.