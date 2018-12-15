2018 Pincher Creek Winter Lights and Decorating Challenge winners

|Winners and runners-up in the annual Winter Lights and Decorating Challenge (Kathleen Hancock photos)
The Town of Pincher Creek held its annual Winter Lights and Decorating Challenge social on December 12 at Kootenai Brown Pioneer Village. An awards ceremony was held, with the top Residential prize going to Gary and Wendy McAllister of Wilderness Crescent. Dexter Oilfield had the top Business display. An online map of some great lights locations around town has been created, click here for that. A list of the winners and best streets to visit is below.
|First Place Residential Wendy (second from left) and Gary (far right) McAllister
Residential Category:
1st – 853 Wilderness Crescent- Gary & Wendy McAllister
2nd – 940 Lodge Avenue – Calvin & Margaret Olson
3rd – 1091 Hewetson Avenue – Ken Hillman
|Residential and Business Honourable Mentions (Kathleen Hancock photos)
Residential Honorable Mentions:
1207 Crocus Street – Gary and Gloria Franks
842 Schofield Street – Dallas Van Tol
40 Spruce Villa Trailer Court – Shelly Thompson
|Residential Champions
Residential Champions:
361 Canyon Drive – Gary & Ruth Cleland
375 Canyon Crescent – Lisa & Jerry Dupuis
These are past winners who the judges want to recognize for their amazing contributions.
|Best Grouping - Eleanor Maund (right)
Residential Best Grouping
1096 Bev McLachlin Drive – Eleanor Maund
1089 Bev McLachlin Drive – Gamache
1101 Bev McLachlin Drive – Krista Mortimer
The 10 best streets to visit according to the judges:
Canyon Crescent
Lodge Avenue
Crocus Street
Wilderness Crescent
Hewetson Avenue
Main Street (West end)
Schofield Street
Oakwood Drive
Pineridge Crescent
Bev McLachlin Drive
|First Place Business Dexter Oilfield
Business Winners:
1st- Dexter Oilfield
2nd – SEEDS Flower Shop
3rd – Lariat Cross Trading Post
Business Honorable Mentions:
Ames Insurance
Vista Village
Country Vets
