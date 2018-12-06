Blood Tribe man charged with Sexual Interference and Assault

Blood Tribe Police Service -
The Blood Tribe Police Service have arrested and charged 54 year old Ronnie Standing Alone, with one count of Sexual Interference and one count of Assault. Standing Alone is a bus driver with the Blood Tribe Bus Co-Op. Standing Alone has been released with several conditions and will appear in Cardston Provincial Court on December 10, 2018.
No further information will be released at this time.
Police are continuing to investigate this incident, anyone with information about this matter or any other matter is asked to contact the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800
