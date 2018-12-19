Cardston RCMP lay charges in home robbery investigation

The victim's bank cards were then used multiple times and the police were able to positively identify the person responsible from surveillance video. Cardston RCMP and Blood Tribe Police Service were able to locate the stolen vehicle in Stand Off, AB and arrested the male responsible for the offence.
Riley Mistaken Chief, age 26, of Brockett, AB is currently charged with numerous offences and will make a court appearance on December 20, 2018 at Lethbridge Provincial Court.
