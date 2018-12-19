Recent

Cardston RCMP lay charges in home robbery investigation


RCMP Alberta - On December 17, 2018 at approximately 12:00 pm the Cardston RCMP responded to a robbery in Cardston, Alberta where an elderly female was threatened with a weapon, assaulted and robbed of her vehicle and wallet at her residence. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment and released soon after.

The victim's bank cards were then used multiple times and the police were able to positively identify the person responsible from surveillance video. Cardston RCMP and Blood Tribe Police Service were able to locate the stolen vehicle in Stand Off, AB and arrested the male responsible for the offence.

Riley Mistaken Chief, age 26, of Brockett, AB is currently charged with numerous offences and will make a court appearance on December 20, 2018 at Lethbridge Provincial Court.

