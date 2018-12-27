Recent

Weather

Thursday, December 27, 2018

Claresholm RCMP Christmas day investigation leads to stolen property, drugs, and outstanding warrant arrests


RCMP Alberta - On December 25, 2018, Claresholm RCMP were made aware of a stolen vehicle from Okotoks that was equipped with GPS tracking. It was located at a residence in Claresholm. RCMP members then tracked the suspects to a second location within Claresholm. A search warrant was conducted on a house in Claresholm, where drugs, stolen property, stolen identifications and weapons were located. 4 males and one female were arrested. A total of 45 new charges were laid, plus warrants for arrest on these individuals where they will be facing an additional 27 charges from other jurisdictions. 24 of these additional charges are against Michael Wayne Bolt, including being Unlawfully at Large.

40 yr old Michael Wayne Bolt of Claresholm was charged with 1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 4 counts of stolen property and id, 2 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public, 1 count of personation, 4 counts of breach of Probation, and 3 counts of breach of recognizance.

40 year old Cameron Douglas Clark of Claresholm was charged with 1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 4 counts of stolen property and id, 2 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public and 2 counts of Breach of Recognizance.

30 year old Cole Stuart McLean of no fixed address was charged with 1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 5 counts of stolen property and id, 4 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public.

27 year old Natasha Bekker of Calgary was charged with 2 counts Possession of Methamphetamine, 4 counts of stolen property and id, 2 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public.

35 year old Jason Donald Turner was charged with 1 count of possession of stolen property, 1 count of possession of methamphetamine, and 1 count of breach of probation.

Bolt, Clark and McLean were remanded to appear on January 2, 2019, while Turner and Bekker were released to appear January 9t, 2019, all in Fort Macleod Provincial Court.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll