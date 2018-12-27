Claresholm RCMP Christmas day investigation leads to stolen property, drugs, and outstanding warrant arrests

40 yr old Michael Wayne Bolt of Claresholm was charged with 1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 4 counts of stolen property and id, 2 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public, 1 count of personation, 4 counts of breach of Probation, and 3 counts of breach of recognizance.
40 year old Cameron Douglas Clark of Claresholm was charged with 1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 4 counts of stolen property and id, 2 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public and 2 counts of Breach of Recognizance.
30 year old Cole Stuart McLean of no fixed address was charged with 1 count of Possession of Methamphetamine, 5 counts of stolen property and id, 4 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public.
27 year old Natasha Bekker of Calgary was charged with 2 counts Possession of Methamphetamine, 4 counts of stolen property and id, 2 counts of possession of weapons dangerous to the public.
35 year old Jason Donald Turner was charged with 1 count of possession of stolen property, 1 count of possession of methamphetamine, and 1 count of breach of probation.
Bolt, Clark and McLean were remanded to appear on January 2, 2019, while Turner and Bekker were released to appear January 9t, 2019, all in Fort Macleod Provincial Court.
