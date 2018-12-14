Collective agreement reached with AUPE Auxiliary Nursing

The three-year retroactive agreement expires on March 31, 2020, and sets out terms and conditions for the diverse group of employees, which includes licensed practical nurses and health care aides who provide care in AHS hospitals and other healthcare facilities.
“We are pleased to reach an agreement that recognizes the important role these employees play in the delivery of patient- and family-centred care at AHS,” says Todd Gilchrist, Vice President, People, Legal & Privacy.
The agreement includes a salary freeze for two years with a requirement to negotiate wages in the third year.
