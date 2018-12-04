Crowsnest Pass RCMP investigate armed robbery

RCMP Alberta -
On December 4, 2018, at approximately 1:30 am., Crowsnest Pass RCMP received a call of an armed robbery at the Blairmore, Shell Gas Station/Circle K Convenience Store. A man walked into the business and pointed under his clothing, what a witness believed to be a firearm. The man left the business with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured. The suspect was subsequently located by officers from the Pincher Creek and Crowsnest Pass Detachments and was arrested without incident.
The male was wanted in connection with offences committed in Lethbridge earlier that day. The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing. He faces charges of robbery, theft and breach of his release conditions.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.