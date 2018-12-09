Fort Macleod RCMP search for missing 17 year old

Gerad John Vanee was last seen during the night of December 8. He was driving a 2017 white Ford Explorer. When Gerad did not arrive home at the expected time, RCMP were notified.
Gerad is described as Caucasian, 5'8" tall and weighing 138lbs. Gerad has brown hair and blue eyes.
The RCMP would like to check on the well-being of Gerad and are asking for the assistance of the general public. Should anyone know of Gerad's whereabouts, please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP.
