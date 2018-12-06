Fort Macleod RCMP seek assistance to locate missing girl

Emma Hart is described as:
- Caucasian
- 5’5” tall / approximately 110 lbs (thin)
- Blonde hair with pink highlights
- Blue eyes
- Pierced upper left lip / right nostril with hoop
- Sometimes wears glasses
- Last seen wearing grey hoodie and jeans, but she has access to other clothing
Emma has been seen in the town of Fort Macleod and it is believed she is still in this area. If you have seen Emma Hart or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.