Fort Macleod RCMP seek assistance to locate missing girl


RCMP Alberta – The RCMP are trying to locate 17-year-old Emma May Hart. Emma was reported missing on December 5 and the RCMP are wanting to verify her well being.

Emma Hart is described as:
  • Caucasian
  • 5’5” tall / approximately 110 lbs (thin)
  • Blonde hair with pink highlights
  • Blue eyes
  • Pierced upper left lip / right nostril with hoop
  • Sometimes wears glasses
  • Last seen wearing grey hoodie and jeans, but she has access to other clothing

Emma has been seen in the town of Fort Macleod and it is believed she is still in this area. If you have seen Emma Hart or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200.

