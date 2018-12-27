Man injured by roadside firework near High River

On Sunday December 23, 2018, at approximately 5:30 am High River RCMP were called to a grass fire and damaged vehicle on the off ramp from 498 Avenue exiting onto Highway 2 northbound. Upon arriving, High River RCMP members spoke with the driver of the damaged vehicle who reported seeing a small object burning on the shoulder of the off-ramp. The driver stopped to stomp out the small fire when it exploded next to his driver`s side door damaging the vehicle and starting two separate grass fires. The High River Fire Department was able to extinguish both fires an no one was injured.
The High River RCMP spoke with a number of witnesses and processed the scene for evidence and it is believed that the damage and fire was caused by a firework and not an explosive device. The High River RCMP also do not believe that the damaged vehicle or any other vehicles had been deliberately targeted. Separate witnesses observed an SUV of unknown make, model and colour as well as a light coloured Sedan of unknown make and model on the off-ramp around the same time but it is unknown whether those vehicles were involved.
Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs you may be eligible for a cash reward.
