Mental health and wellness resources for the holidays

Alberta Health Services provides a wide range of mental health and wellness supports throughout the year, including over the holiday season. These supports include:
Addiction Services Helpline – This service provides help for problems with gambling, alcohol, tobacco and other drugs. The service is available 24/7 by calling 866-332-2322.
Addiction and mental health walk-in counselling services – This service provides information, prevention and treatment for alcohol, tobacco, drugs, mental health and gambling, as well as referrals to inpatient treatment services if needed. In Lethbridge, walk-in services are located at 103, 200 5 Ave. S. Call 403-381-5260 for more information. In Medicine Hat, walk-in services are located at 2, 346 3 St S.W. Call 403-529-3500 Ext. 1 for more information.
Canadian Mental Health Association Distress Line – This service provides support for individuals experiencing a crisis. The service is available 24/7 by calling 888-787-2880.
Family Violence Info Line – This service provides support and offers information about family violence programs, resources and services. The service is available 24/7 by calling
403-310-1818.
Health Link – This service provides health information and advice from registered nurses. You can reach Health Link 24/7 by calling 811.
Kids Help Phone – This service is free, anonymous and confidential and provides telephone and web counselling for youth in Canada. The service is available 24/7 by calling 800-668-6868.
Mental Health Helpline – This service provides crisis intervention, information about mental health programs and services, and referrals to other agencies if needed. The service is available 24/7 by calling 877-303-2642.
