Snodgrass Funeral Homes In Memoriam 2018

Amschler, Doreen - Aug. 20, 2018
Bad Eagle, Kathlynn - Mar. 8, 2018
Boudreau, Ernest “Jack” - Jan. 19, 2018
Crowshoe, Jessie - Sept. 19, 2018
Fuller, Lawrence - Dec. 30, 2017
Grant, Kathleen - Mar. 16, 2018
Henderson, Barb - Feb. 5, 2018
Hoffman, Bernard “Bunny” - Feb. 5, 2018
Hoof Sr., Reginald - Oct. 12, 2018
Houze, Ernest Dwayne - Oct. 20, 2018
Iron Shirt, Cheryl - June 30, 2018
Janke, Scott - Jan. 25, 2018
Kirkham, Carol Ann - Oct. 18, 2018
Knowlton, Allison - Mar. 26, 2018
Kostyniuk, Ily Irma - Oct. 21, 2018
LeBlanc, Claudette - April 22, 2018
Lehner, Leo Roy - Mar. 31, 2018
Little Mustache, Linda - June 7, 2018
McDonnell, Donald - Aug. 2, 2018
Munro, Gordon - Mar. 20, 2018
Murin, Claire - May 29, 2018
Murray, Don - May 16, 2018
North Peigan, Caroline - June 24, 2018
Oakes, Joyce - July 29, 2018
One Owl, Elroy - Aug. 17, 2018
One Owl/Crow Shoe Joshua - Sept. 2, 2018
Palfreyman, Mona - Nov. 4, 2018
Pollock, Marlene "Faye" - Feb. 15, 2018
Provost, Gerry - April 22, 2018
Rittinger, Robert - Jan. 18, 2018
Scott, Wesley Joseph - Nov. 15, 2018
Shouting, Shayla - Mar. 26, 2018
Skahl, Stanley - Dec. 15, 2017
Small Legs, Alfred - Dec. 6, 2017
Smith, Darrell “Kevin” - Aug. 12, 2018
Steele, Duke Sinew - July 15, 2018
Strikes With a Gun, Hilary - June 12, 2018
Toney, Roderick “Ted” - Oct. 12, 2018
Turcott, Garth - Jan. 11, 2018
Ursel, Robert - May 5, 2018
Walper, Keith Adam - Mar. 30, 2018
Weatherbee, Hunter - Nov. 19, 2017
Yellow Horn, Rebecca Ann - Sept. 26, 2018
Yellowhorn, Marlon - June 19, 2018
May we forever remember those who have passed and remain in our hearts always!
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.