State of the Voice December 2018

How well we were succeeding at that 5 years ago is for others to judge, and our back-catalogue of stories remains available here to see what this site used to be.
We have been one of the most visited websites in rural southern Alberta for most of our history, and our numbers are surprisingly still quite strong. More people read the Pincher Creek Voice in a month than live here, even now at a significantly reduced level of reporting. We get over a million pageviews a year.
For the first five years we followed our self-imposed ideals, and were rewarded with an economic growth that eventually provided regularly for about 1/3 of the output we were providing. Unfortunately, it did not rise above that or show any promise of doing so, and we were forced to cut back our coverage, gradually over time. We did all the 80 hour weeks we could. Our current coverage is less than 1/3 of what it was, and the business' income has dwindled somewhat, so at this point in the balance we are right-sized as an enterprise, despite our disappointment at no longer being able to continue as planned. The money just isn't there to do it. Our community coverage has not been advertising-based, and that business model is what's dominating a dwindling market.
We're one of the few news-based publications around that experienced significant revenue growth over the middle years of our existence so far, so there's that. Sun Media has been swallowed by Postmedia which has been swallowed by debt sharks, and broadcast journalism is in a precipitious decline as well. Facebook, Google, Yahoo, Kijiji, etc. have cannibalized the market to an almost fatal degree. Memes are more popular and interactive than actual worked-hard-for content.
A mild and admittedly half-hearted crowd funding attempt a couple of years ago paid for a week and a half of this publication, and I thank those who contributed. Ultimately I still believe a publication like this should stand on its own merits without resorting to crowd funding or grant monies. I've been proven wrong about that, but it is what it is.
Complicating things, I had a heart attack this summer, in the middle of a musical gig of the type that has helped me fund this endeavour, and was off work for the better part of a month, with no budget to replace me. I'm much better now, thanks to science, medical personnel, doctors, EMS, the Canadian healthcare system, and Toni.
It was time for hard choices. We've concentrated this year on paying down the debt this effort has accrued so far, with relative success, and that has allowed us to contemplate its future instead of denying it one.
We also discovered a sweet spot, as a commercial enterprise, between revenue and expenses. Expenses = content. Essentially the revenue has to double to really hit that sweet spot consistently. For that to happen someone else would have to take the reins. Sales has never been our forté.
As a business we erred in several major ways.
We told too many stories that people didn't want you to hear, and some stories you didn't want to hear.
We didn't replace our reporters often enough for them to escape the inevitable backlash of unpopular reporting, and the burnout of a 24/7 never-ending news cycle. We've seen almost countless reporters working for rival publications come and go over the years. Almost every story we publish has its detractors. As a culture we do shoot the messenger.
We now know that the status quo is not likely to ever be enthusiastic about an endeavor like this.
We put editorial ahead of advertising.
We too often allowed ourselves to be free publicists for unsupportive entitities.
We tried to tell more stories than the budget provided for.
We didn't print it and become eligible for government grants.
Our demographic skewed younger, and older people control the money.
Going forward
- The Pincher Creek Voice is for sale. Serious inquiries only please to pinchercreekvoice@gmail.com
- The Pincher Creek Voice is now conceptually a periodical. We will continue to bring you critical news in a timely fashion, but around-the-clock coverage of everything we can get to is no more.
- We continue to encourage submitted original material, addressed to pinchercreekvoice@gmail.com. We reserve the right to say "that's an ad" when it's actually an ad. Rule of thumb remains the same: Before an event it's an ad, after an event it's news.
- How advertising works on our site is about to get a much-needed update. Please email pinchermedia@gmail.com with your advertising inquiries.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.