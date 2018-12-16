Recent

Turner Valley RCMP seek to ID B&E suspects

RCMP Alberta - On December 10, 2018 at approximately 7:17 am, Turner Valley RCMP received a call from a resident on 252 Street W in Priddis, AB. The homeowner had been woken up by their dog who was acting up. A black car was observed, unattended, left running in the driveway. Another vehicle drove down the laneway from the outbuildings shortly after. A female driver, who identified herself as "Haley", claimed that she and her boyfriend were out looking for their dog. The homeowner located two males inside the barn, going through items in a room. When confronted, one of the males advised that they were leaving and they all departed without incident.

The female was described as being Caucasian, in her 20's, approximately 5'5", 110lbs, tiny, thin with shoulder length blond hair. A composite drawing of the female suspect was completed. One male was described as possibly being of First Nation descent, with light skin, in his 20's, approximately 5'10", displaying a black mohawk (2" straight up) with freshly shaved sides and a very large black tattoo on the right side of his neck. The male may have been carrying a weapon at the time. 

If you have information about the incident in question, please contact the Turner Valley RCMP at (403)933-7227. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

