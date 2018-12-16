Turner Valley RCMP seek to ID B&E suspects

|suspect
The female was described as being Caucasian, in her 20's, approximately 5'5", 110lbs, tiny, thin with shoulder length blond hair. A composite drawing of the female suspect was completed. One male was described as possibly being of First Nation descent, with light skin, in his 20's, approximately 5'10", displaying a black mohawk (2" straight up) with freshly shaved sides and a very large black tattoo on the right side of his neck. The male may have been carrying a weapon at the time.
If you have information about the incident in question, please contact the Turner Valley RCMP at (403)933-7227. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.