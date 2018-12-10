Wanted: Stuart McLean

On Friday November 30th, 2018 Cole Stuart McLean was released from prison and was bound by a Probation Order with a number of conditions. McLean failed to comply with his conditions and is currently wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for two counts of failure to comply with a Probation Order.
McLean's whereabouts are currently unknown and he is known to travel throughout southern Alberta.
Police are encouraging any members of the public who have information on this or any other crime to contact the High River R.C.M.P. detachment at 403-652-2357. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers and if your information leads to an arrest, the recovery of stolen property and/or the seizure of illicit drugs you may be eligible for a cash reward.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.