We’ve made it!

What ever it is that causes darkness in our lives, the opening statement of a Creed (of Faith) professed in 1968 brings comfort to many. It starts “We are not alone. We live in God’s world.”
The wording came in the midst of struggles about how the United Church of Canada could be “more inclusive” in its thinking and practises. The “New Creed” is a Statement of Faith which tries to affirm what God’s presence means in the lives of believers and communities of believers in contemporary times.
Who or what is this God who reaches out to enfold us with a gentle hug? “We are not alone.” This is the “(One) who has created and is creating, who has come in Jesus, the Word made flesh, to reconcile and make new, and (who) works in us and others by the Spirit.”
Succinct and poetical, it reflects the words of Scripture and images of God passed along by many Christians through the ages. It is a Creed that affirms the trusting relationship we can have with this God.
We can respond, it reminds us, “by celebrat(ing) God’s presence, by liv(ing) with respect in creation, by lov(ing) and serv(ing) others, by seek(ing) justice and resist(ing) evil, and by proclaim(ing) Jesus crucified and risen, our judge and our hope”.
This understanding can give us direction through the darkest of times. “In life, in death, in life beyond death, God is with us. We are not alone. Thanks be to God.”
In what ways does “darkness” affect our lives? Can that darkness be overcome? How? What are your sources of light?
Blessings of the Season!
