Coaldale RCMP vehicle rammed by a stolen truck, suspect apprehended

Two Coaldale RCMP members attended the location. The first to arrive police member positioned his Ford Explorer police vehicle directly in front of the white Dodge Ram truck in a attempt to block it in. As the police member approached the drivers door of the white truck on foot the unknown male driver woke up. He then began to drive forward pushing the police vehicle backwards and out of the way. The police member was not injured. The white Dodge Ram truck then fled the area and was located abandoned a few hours later in a rural area. It was confirmed at that time the truck was stolen. The RCMP vehicle sustained damages to the front grill and fender area. It was still operational after the collision.
The public was asked to assist with the identification of the male driver based on in-car police vehicle camera photos. The public assistance in notifying the Coaldale RCMP about suspicious people and vehicles in their areas is a very important step to assist with rural crime prevention and detection.
Throughout January 14, 2019, thanks to overwhelming public tips from the earlier media release and information sharing from members of the Lethbridge Police Service, the identity of the suspect was learned. The white Dodge Ram 1500 truck was located abandoned this morning a short distance from the initial crime scene. A second truck, a black 1993 Chevrolet was reported stolen a short distance away from the abandoned white Dodge truck.
On January 16 at around 4:20 p.m. the stolen black 1993 Chevrolet truck was reported in the Tempest area east of Coaldale as a suspicious vehicle. Members from the Taber, Picture Butte and Coaldale RCMP Detachments along with a K-9 unit from the Lethbridge Police Service converged to the area. The driver and lone occupant, a 32 year old man from the Lethbridge area, was followed from the Tempest/Chin area to the east side of Stafford Lake. This is where he ditched the stolen truck and ran on foot across the sort of ice covered Stafford Lake to the west side. Once on the west side the suspect tried to enter a few vehicles before being lost in the residential area. A home owner alerted RCMP members out front of his residence stating his garage alarm was just activated. The man door was tried and noted barricaded from the inside.
RCMP members entered the garage using the garage door opener and searched the double car garage. The well hidden suspect was found trying to conceal himself above the garage door on a storage platform used to store light weight bulky items. The suspect was arrested without incident ending a long crime spree.
Darrin Bressellar, a 32 year old male resident of the Lethbridge area has been formally charged with the following offences;
Criminal Code Offences:
1.) Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle;
2.) Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;
3.) Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;
4.) Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;
5.) Flight from Police Officer;
6.) Resist Arrest;
7.) Break and Enter with intent to commit and indictable offence;
8.) Mischief under $5000;
9.) Fail to Comply with a recognizance;
10.) Fail to Comply with a recognizance;
Provincial Offences:
1.) Operate Motor Vehicle without Insurance;
2.) Display unauthorized licence plate;
3.) Drive while unauthorized.
Mr. Bressellar was formally charged and by consent had his matters put over for a judicial interim release hearing tomorrow at the Lethbridge Provincial Court.
Coaldale RCMP would like again to thank the public for the tips generated from the media reports on this matter.
