Crowsnest Pass RCMP and surrounding detachments deal with high winds and collisions

RCMP Alberta - Crowsnest Pass and surrounding detachment areas are advising motorists that travel on Highway 22 and Highway 3 is not recommended for any large light vehicles or empty semi-tractor trailers due to extremely high winds. Police have responded to several collisions on Highway 22 as winds have reached 100+ km/h in some areas and are forecasted to continue throughout the day.
Wind warning in southwest Alberta
Government of Alberta - A wind and heavy snow warning is in place for southwest Alberta which is experiencing gusts of up to 160 kilometres per hour. In addition, 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected in the mountain parks.
Commercial vehicles are having difficulty traveling along highways 22 and 3. RCMP have set up checkpoints at the intersection of highways 22 and 3 near Lundbreck and the intersection of Highways 2 and 533 near Nanton to advise larger, light commercial and recreation vehicles not to travel in the area.
All drivers should proceed with caution and should be prepared to stop if conditions become difficult. Motorists are strongly advised to carry an emergency road kit.
Strong winds are expected for the remainder of today and Friday.
Wind has the potential to create visibility issues.
Know before you go – check 511 Alberta for the latest real-time road conditions.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.