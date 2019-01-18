Crowsnest Pass RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing male

Stuart is described as:
- Caucasian
- 5’10”
- 220 lbs
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- Tattoo on upper shoulder of a demon lady with wings
- Tattoo of “SB” on right forearm
Stuart maybe driving a 2009 Toyota Tacoma with Alberta plate EYW510
There is a general concern for Stuart’s safety and well-being. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2867 or your local police.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.