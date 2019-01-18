Recent

Weather

Friday, January 18, 2019

Crowsnest Pass RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing male


RCMP Alberta - Crowsnest RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 58-year-old Stuart David Duff. Stuart was last seen on Jan. 6, 2019 in Crowsnest Pass and it is believed he maybe in the Lower Mainland area of British Columbia.

Stuart is described as:
  • Caucasian
  • 5’10”
  • 220 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Tattoo on upper shoulder of a demon lady with wings
  • Tattoo of “SB” on right forearm

Stuart maybe driving a 2009 Toyota Tacoma with Alberta plate EYW510

There is a general concern for Stuart’s safety and well-being. If you have information on his whereabouts, please contact Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2867 or your local police.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll