Fatal apartment fire in Coaldale

The Coaldale Fire Department was dispatched and made entry rescuing an elderly female occupant. Despite efforts the woman died from what is believed to be smoke inhalation related causes. The Calgary Medical Examiners Office has been notified. Coaldale RCMP and Coaldale Fire Department personnel will work together along with the Medical Examiners Office to determine the cause of the death and fire.
The family of the deceased woman have been notified. The name of the deceased woman will not be released.
At the time of the fire, all occupants were safely evacuated out of the building. The fire was extinguished quickly. Most residents of the apartment building were then allowed to return as the fire was contained primarily to the one apartment. This is a seniors type apartment complex.
This investigation is ongoing but foul play is not suspected at this time.
