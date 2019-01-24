Fatal apartment fire in Coaldale

The Coaldale Fire Department was dispatched and made entry rescuing an elderly female occupant. Despite efforts the woman died from what is believed to be smoke inhalation related causes. The Calgary Medical Examiners Office has been notified. Coaldale RCMP and Coaldale Fire Department personnel will work together along with the Medical Examiners Office to determine the cause of the death and fire.
The family of the deceased woman have been notified. The name of the deceased woman will not be released.
At the time of the fire, all occupants were safely evacuated out of the building. The fire was extinguished quickly. Most residents of the apartment building were then allowed to return as the fire was contained primarily to the one apartment. This is a seniors type apartment complex.
This investigation is ongoing but foul play is not suspected at this time.
Update:
Coaldale and District Emergency Services has concluded the investigation into the fire that claimed the life of a 92 year old female long term resident of Coaldale in the early morning of January 4th, 2019. The classification of fire cause is believed to be an accidental fire caused by an electrical fault in a lamp.
Coaldale RCMP advise, on behalf of the Calgary Medical Examiners Office, the actual cause of death remains under investigation. The actual cause of death may take some time pending further toxicology tests. The Medical Examiners Office advise the cause of death, though not confirmed, is not deemed to be suspicious.
Coaldale Fire would like to encourage the public to test their smoke alarms weekly and change the batteries at least once a year. Smoke alarms have a 10-year life expectancy so it is important to check the date on the back as well as some models do not have an end of life warning. Also, remember to 'Close before you Doze', closing your bedroom door when you go to sleep can be an effective barrier against deadly levels of carbon monoxide, smoke and flames. If anyone requires any assistance in checking their alarms they can call the Coaldale Fire Department at 403-345-1330.
