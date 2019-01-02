Fort Macleod RCMP investigating multiple thefts

|STOLEN 1998 black Dodge Ram with a flat deck
Between December 24 and December 27, 2018 multiple businesses in Fort Macleod were victim of break-and-enters and thefts. A business located on Hwy 785 near Hwy 2, had a red 1996 dually Ford service truck stolen on Christmas eve night. It had a red toolbox on the rear of the truck which makes it readily identifiable. Within the town limits, 3 businesses in the industrial area on 12 Street had multiple vehicles which were entered and damaged in an attempt to steal them. A second vehicle was successfully stolen from a business in the 500 block of 12 Street. It is also identifiable as it is a 1998 black Dodge Ram with a flat deck. In addition to the vehicles, batteries and tools were also stolen from the locations in town.
These thefts may have occurred over the same time period, and are believed to be the work of the same individual(s).
Anyone with information about this or any other crime can contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com
, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca
] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
