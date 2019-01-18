Recent

Fort Macleod RCMP seek assistance in locating family dog


RCMP Alberta - On the morning of December 31, 2018, just after 8 am 3-year-oldld registered German Shepherd named Major was stolen from a family farm located south of Fort Macleod on the east side of Highway 2. Major is micro chipped and is described as a gentle family animal and he has a distinctive black spot on his tongue. Police are hopeful that if anyone has seen Major they will contact the Fort Macleod RCMP to allow him to be returned home to his family.


