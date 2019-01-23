Recent

Weather

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Fort Macleod RCMP seeking suspect in Hit & Run to parked police vehicle


RCMP Alberta - At approximately 5:15 PM on Saturday, January 19, 2019 a collision occurred in the 500 block of 10 Street between a parked police vehicle and another vehicle which subsequently fled the scene. The collision appears to be the result of the suspect vehicle sliding out of control on the icy street. The suspect vehicle was witnessed leaving the scene eastbound towards 6 Avenue, and is described as a red pickup truck, with a loud exhaust, and may have damage to the driver side from colliding with the RCMP vehicle. Damage caused to the RCMP vehicle was significant enough that it was not driveable following the collision.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime can contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll