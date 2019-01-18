Holy Spirit Roman Catholic Separate Regional Division No.4 Superintendent Chris Smeaton to retire

|Chris Smeaton (PC Voice file photo)
Mr. Smeaton began his career in education in 1985 as a teacher. He accepted a position in administration in 1991 and continued to provide his skills in leadership and human resources to the Catholic school jurisdictions in High Prairie, Medicine Hat, and Holy Spirit since then. By the time his official retirement arrives, he will have served the Holy Spirit Catholic School Division for 16 years, 10 of those as Superintendent of Schools. “These last 10 plus years have been the highlight of my career and I am so very blessed to have worked in this classy organization and with some of the best people imaginable,” notes Smeaton.
“I still very much love what I do, but I believe the timing is right to allow someone else to lead Holy Spirit. I am confident this transition plan will work well and allow the division, which I care deeply for, to not miss a beat with my departure.”
“Though we are sad to hear of Mr. Smeaton’s plans to retire, our Board has been honoured to have worked with a Superintendent who has demonstrated a keen desire to pursue innovation and excellence in our educational system,” expresses Board Chair Judy Lane. “Further, finding a replacement who is as committed to ensuring that our students receive high quality Catholic Education will be very challenging indeed.” To this end, the Board of Trustees plans to initiate its search for a new Superintendent for the school division shortly.
In the meantime, though Chris knows that he has a busy year ahead, he is very much looking forward to spending more time with his family. “That ‘grandpa gig’ is certainly calling, along with some additional consulting work that is on the horizon. I know it is the right time.”
