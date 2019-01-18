Multicultural Friendship Group Pot-luck Supper Meeting Saturday, January 26

Pot-luck Supper Meeting
Saturday, January 26, 2019
5:00 – 8:00 PM
at St. John’s Anglican Church, Pincher Creek
Bring a friend – Everyone Welcome
Special Guest: Lynne Teneycke speaks about Group Group Youth
The group provides social, educational and recreational programming for youth whose needs are not being met elsewhere. They have been in existence here for more than 30 years, and Lynne has been Executive Director through that time.
