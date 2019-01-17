Nanton RCMP arrest two involved in copper wire thefts

Bradley Holtby, 39, of Calgary, is facing the following charges:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000
- Break and Enter with Intent
- Possession of Break-In Instruments
- Disguise with Intent
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Breach of Recognizance x 15
Evan Abbs, 27, also of Calgary is facing the following charges:
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000
- Break and Enter with Intent
- Possession of Break-In Instruments
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Breach of Recognizance x 1
Both males have been remanded into custody.
“These arrests are a perfect example of community and police working together to keep our community safe. A savvy rancher saw something that he thought was suspicious and called us to come and check on it” says Corporal Travis Ogilvie, Detachment Commander of Nanton RCMP. "Without that call, we may not have apprehended these suspects in our rural area."
As this matter is before the courts no further information will made available.
