New Alzheimer support resources available at local libraries

Nearly 40,000 Albertans are living with dementia, making up almost 1% of the total population. Having access to support resources can make a big difference in the quality of life for that 1%, as well as for their families and caregivers.
“Libraries offer a wonderful range of resources for personal wellness and caregiver supports,” says Lisa Weekes, Manager of Partnerships and Community Development at Chinook Arch. “We are particularly pleased to offer this new set of resources for individual and families living with dementia."
The memory kits are designed to generate memories and discussion, and include a DVD, CD, and activity guide, as well as visual cues. Each kit focuses on a broad, universal theme, making them inclusive and able to be used in multiple settings.
Ten kits were purchased and will be distributed to member libraries where the Alzheimer Society has active community support groups that are already working with families. While the kits will be housed in Cardston, Claresholm, Coaldale, Fort Macleod, Lethbridge, Magrath, Pincher Creek, Raymond, Taber, and Vulcan, they can be put on hold and picked up at any member library within the Chinook Arch Region.
Brenda Hill, Regional Lead, Programs and Services: “On a regular basis care partners and people living with dementia will want to know if there are activities they can do together,” says Brenda Hill, Regional Lead, Programs and Services at the Alzheimer Society. “These new memory kits provide an easy and accessible answer to the question. The Alzheimer Society is pleased to be a part of this Library initiative.”
