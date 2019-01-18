No Lethbridge International Air Show until August 2020

"Moving forward - and in keeping with a tradition of a (more than) 40 year history of organized Air Shows in Southern Alberta; We find ourselves making changes that will continue to assure growth in the quality of our show, and the positive impact it brings to Southern Alberta Communities and businesses" Said Air Show Director of Communications (Stacy Green).
Postponing, and staggering to even numbered years provides greater opportunity to acquire more support from military branches in both Canada and the U.S. Simply Put: Odd numbered years have become conflicted and problematic. This change better situates the Lethbridge Air Show as a potential 'tour stop' for a much wider variety of performers and attractions - according to Green. "Heritage Day weekend further deconflicts the Air Show with the growing number of summer events in Southern Alberta while positioning Lethbridge as a potential holiday weekend destination."
Given the Heritage of the Lethbridge Airport (Kenyon Field), military involvement in our region, and 2020 being the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II; "We feel it fitting to take this extra time to plan for a show that will have been well worth the wait." Says Green.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.