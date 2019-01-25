RCMP Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit arrest two males after theft from oil field sites

Items stolen from the oil sites included copper wire, batteries, and industrial pumps. The suspects caused extensive property damage during the break and enters in excess of $100,000. Two male suspects were identified and arrested on Jan. 18, 2019.
Brian Edward Tanner (42) of Calgary, has been charged with:
· Break and enter
· Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x3)
· Possession of break in tools
· Fail to comply with recognizance (x4)
· Possession of a controlled substance
Johnathan James Paul (38) of Calgary, has been charged with:
· Break and enter
· Possession of stolen property over $5,000 (x3)
· Possession of break in tools
Tanner and John were released from custody after a judicial hearing on a recognizance with conditions, and will be appearing in Okotoks Provincial Court on Jan. 25, 2019.
As this matter is now before the courts no further details will be released.
Police have seized a large amount of stolen property and would like locate the owners. If any of the items are yours please contact RCMP Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit at 403-420-4881. Proof of ownership is requested.
