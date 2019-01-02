(ad)
Pincher Creek Regional Emergency Management Organization
Request for Proposal (RFP) for Director of Regional Emergency Management (RDEM) Service
The Pincher Creek Regional Emergency Management Organization (REMO) is seeking proposals from interested parties or individual(s) to provide DEM services for 2019. The position would be a 12 month contract position to act as the Regional DEM and during the contract period there will be an expectation for the successful individual to provide recommendations to the REMO to develop training for Municipal Staff from the Partner Municipalities as well plan and activate at least one practical exercise during the contract.
For the full Request for Proposal, including Scope of Work, Statement of Qualifications and Proposed Cost of Service, as well as the Terms of Reference for the position, visit our website at www.mdpinchercreek.ab.ca
The deadline for submission of proposals is January 15, 2019.
Please submit an electronic copy and a hard copy of the response to the expression of Interest to (CAO@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca.) CAO MD of Pincher Creek, Box 279, 1037 Herron Avenue, Pincher Creek, Alberta. T0K 1W0