Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Team seek public's assistance to locate wanted woman

|Wanted: Sarah Jane Doumont
Doumont is described as:
· Caucasian
· 5’11” tall
· 126 lbs
· Blonde hair
· Hazel eyes
· Scorpio tattoo back of neck
· Four front top teeth missing
Some of Doumont’s charges on the warrants include:
· Possession of stolen property over $5,000
· Possession of stolen property under $5,000
· Possession of illegal drugs for purpose of trafficking
· Theft, forgery, misuse of credit card
· Failure to appear in court
· Failure to comply with probation order
If you have information about Doumont’s whereabouts, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
