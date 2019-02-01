Airdrie RCMP looking for owner of copper wire

RCMP Alberta -
Airdrie RCMP are looking for the owner of a spool of copper wire which was recovered on a well site north of Township 264 and west of Range Road 284 in Rocky View County. If you have information about this recovered property or know who it belongs to, please call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or call your local police. Please be prepared to describe the spool as it has identifying markers on it. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com
, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca
for instructions).
