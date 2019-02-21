Brooks arrest uncovers sexual assault of children

ICE -
A 25-year-old man from Brooks is charged with child pornography offences and also allegedly sexually assaulted two young boys. ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit is investigating. Eric Manysiak was arrested on February 14, 2019, with the help of Brooks RCMP and Medicine Hat Police Service. His Brooks home was searched, and computers and electronic devices were seized. Manysiak was being investigated for uploading child pornography to the internet. However, when a preliminary examination of the suspect’s cellphone was conducted, ICE investigators found evidence of suspected sexual assaults. ICE alleges that Manysiak sexually assaulted two young boys, and is not ruling out the possibility of other victims. A full forensic analysis on the suspect’s computers and cellphone is underway. Manysiak advertised himself as a provider of respite care services in the Brooks and Medicine Hat areas. ICE also believes Manysiak was involved in a number of community youth programs.
Anyone with information about this investigation or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca
.
The investigation began in September 2018 following a referral from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre.
Manysiak is charged with:
- sexual assault (x2);
- sexual interference (x2);
- invitation to sexual touching;
- making child pornography;
- distribution of child pornography;
- possession of child pornography; and
- accessing child pornography.
