Crowsnest Pass RCMP warns of Stars Lottery scam

Stars Lottery is aware of this scam and is actively pursuing this issue.
The Crowsnest Pass RCMP is asking the public to please exercise caution about answering any suspicious phone calls and to avoid providing any personal or banking information over the phone.
If you have any information or have been a victim of this scam, please call the Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2867. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identify to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
