Recent

Weather

Friday, February 15, 2019

Crowsnest Pass RCMP warns of Stars Lottery scam


RCMP Alberta - The Crowsnest Pass RCMP have received several complaints of an on-going scam from persons purporting to be with the Stars Lottery.  The scam is requesting individuals to send money to an address in Kamloops, British Columbia. The following phone number has been associated with the scam: 1-514-316-0009.

Stars Lottery is aware of this scam and is actively pursuing this issue.

The Crowsnest Pass RCMP is asking the public to please exercise caution about answering any suspicious phone calls and to avoid providing any personal or banking information over the phone.

If you have any information or have been a victim of this scam, please call the Crowsnest Pass RCMP at 403-562-2867. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identify to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll