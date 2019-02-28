Deadline for farm workers driver training extended

Following consultation with the agriculture industry, the government is extending the deadline for farmers and farm workers to comply with the MELT requirements to accommodate the demands of the 2019 farming season.
The government is not granting an exemption to the agriculture industry for MELT. It is simply allowing a deadline extension to avoid undue pressure on seeding and harvesting operations this year. While the new entry level training program is encouraged, it will not be mandatory for farm workers seeking to obtain a Class 1 licence during the 2019 farming season.
Eligible farm workers may apply to Alberta Transportation for the MELT deadline extension between March 15 and Nov. 30, 2019. Applicants must identify themselves as farmers or farm workers. Once this status is confirmed and the application approved, drivers will be authorized to take the pre-MELT knowledge and road tests for a Class 1 licence. Successful applicants must obtain their Class 1 licence by Nov. 30, 2019. Successful applicants seeking to retain their Class 1 licence for future farming seasons will be required to complete the enhanced Class 1 knowledge and road tests based on the new MELT curriculum before March 1, 2020.
